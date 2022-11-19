How It's Done

Not Available

Piotr Tymochowicz, media advisor to some of Poland's top politicians, claims that anybody can be molded into a charismatic leader. To prove it he's looking for a greenhorn that can be turned into a candidate. A call is put out for would-be participants, and hundreds apply. A small group is selected and under go training. Polish master Marcel Lozinksi followed Tymochowicz and this project for three years, and this beautifully shot and edited work paints a compelling portrait of cynical (and quite familiar) demagogy and populism in action.