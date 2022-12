Not Available

Gu Xiaojiao, a young girl from 2018 and Lu Ming, a man from 1999, discover that they have both woken up in the same bed at the same space-time. More surprisingly, they realize that they can time travel by exiting the bedroom door. The fun begins when they start to plan a number of changes within these two eras. However, they do not know that their destiny is in the hands of a mysterious person.