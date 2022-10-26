How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh?

Not Available

At 40, Zosia (Ilona Ostrowska) has a happy second marriage, a well-adjusted daughter, a good career, and a comfortable home in Warsaw. But as she and her family usher in the year 2000, she wishes some things in her youth had happened differently, and she's magically transported back to 1987, when she was still married to her womanizing first husband, Darek (Robert Więckiewicz) and lived in the People's Republic of Poland.