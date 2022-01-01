Not Available

“How Murray Saved Christmas” is a one-hour animated holiday musical special that will debut on NBC on Friday, December 5, 2014. The cast includes the voices of Jerry Stiller (“The King of Queens”) as Murray Weiner, Sean Hayes (“Sean Saves the World”) as Edison Elf, Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) as Doc Holiday, Dennis Haysbert (“Wreck-It Ralph,” “24”) as the Narrator, Kevin Michael Richardson (“Family Guy,” “The Cleveland Show”) as Santa Claus and John Ratzenberger (“Monsters University,” “Cheers”) as Officer Bender. From four-time Emmy-winning writer and executive producer Mike Reiss (“The Simpsons”), “How Murray Saved Christmas” is based on Reiss’ best-selling children’s book of the same name. Featuring music by Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated composer Walter Murphy (“Family Guy,” “Ted”), the story centers on cranky deli owner Murray Weiner (Stiller), who is forced to fill in for Santa (Richardson) one Christmas and does a weirdly wonderful job.