How Old Are You

36 year-old Nirupama Rajeev (played by Manju Warrier) is an UD clerk in Revenue Department. The role of her husband is played by Kunchaka Boban. There is nothing interesting about her life as she leads a life which is determined by her usual daily activities. The movie focusses on the society's obsession with the age and how individual's ability is overlooked by the fact how old he or she is.