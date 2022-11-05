How's Crops

Not Available

Cubby rises and shines with the dawn, and, reading a headline, learns that a "mysterious menace" is attacking farms and destroying crops. He uses his ingenuity to uncover the mystery. Cubby and his girlfriend go underground and create a crop of synthetic vegetables in their underground cave-factory, then force them upward through the soil. An evil clothes-wearing opossum conspires to steal the entire load of vegetables in his pickup truck, but Cubby's worm friend tips them off. Cubby bombs the opossum with a pineapple, blowing him sky-high. Beans, peas, and other assorted objects take on lives and personalities of their own.