How Selfish I Am!

Even though Kumiko realizes that she won’t be able to patch things up with her former lover, she ends up preparing a meal for him. Though she lives only for going to the concerts of her favorite band, Mie curses her nonexistent luck when she’s forced to do overtime on the day of a concert. Although Tsuda somehow lives off of doing day labor, he does not have any friends and is unable to establish interaction with society. In his indolent lifestyle, Rikuo only knows how to express himself through violence. The clumsy lives of these characters intersect.