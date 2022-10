Not Available

Sasha has a house in Blahodatne village and a loving textbook wife. The second baby is on the way. They are paying out the loan for a big fridge and they dream to save some money for a gas boiler. In the distant future they plan to buy a low cost car and travel to Crimea. To bring those modest dreams to life Sasha had to develop a sophisticated illegal fraud scheme. Accidentally, Sasha’s scheme is revealed. Looks like travel to Crimea is going to be postponed.