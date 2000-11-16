How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Inside a snowflake exists the magical land of Whoville. In Whoville, live the Whos, an almost mutated sort of Munchkin-like people. All the Whos love Christmas, yet just outside of their beloved Whoville lives the Grinch. The Grinch is a nasty creature that hates Christmas, and plots to steal it away from the Whos, whom he equally abhors. Yet a small child, Cindy Lou Who, decides to try befriending the Grinch.
|Jim Carrey
|Grinch
|Taylor Momsen
|Cindy Lou Who
|Jeffrey Tambor
|Mayor Augustus Maywho
|Christine Baranski
|Martha May Whovier
|Bill Irwin
|Lou Lou Who
|Molly Shannon
|Betty Lou Who
