2000

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 16th, 2000

Studio

Universal Pictures

Inside a snowflake exists the magical land of Whoville. In Whoville, live the Whos, an almost mutated sort of Munchkin-like people. All the Whos love Christmas, yet just outside of their beloved Whoville lives the Grinch. The Grinch is a nasty creature that hates Christmas, and plots to steal it away from the Whos, whom he equally abhors. Yet a small child, Cindy Lou Who, decides to try befriending the Grinch.

Cast

Jim CarreyGrinch
Taylor MomsenCindy Lou Who
Jeffrey TamborMayor Augustus Maywho
Christine BaranskiMartha May Whovier
Bill IrwinLou Lou Who
Molly ShannonBetty Lou Who

