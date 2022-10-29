Not Available

Have you ever heard anyone say, "I wish I knew then what I know now?" Why do people say this? Because life is a learning experience. Why is some of the most important subject matter in our lives not talked about in schools, churches, work, from our parents, family, friends, mainstream, etc.. Well, this film does! You notice in life that people keep real important knowledge secret, and they only pass it down inside their family! If you don't know this information, then you're being taken advantage by the people who do. How the World "Really" Is covers the truth on Religion, Relationships, Work, Government, The Answer, and more! This film is based from the authors best selling book, "A Secret Lie: How the World "Really" Is."