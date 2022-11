2009

The films in this collection - curated and introduced by Skip Elsheimer, founder of the A/V Geeks educational film archive - sample some of the lessons that were routinely taught to boys. In them, one sees slices of Americana, discovers the world of educational cinema (with a language all its own), and gains an insight into the hopes and fears of the parents and educators who relied on the power of cinema to initiate, educate and indoctrinate the young.