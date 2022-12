Not Available

Meet the real Anne Marie in this documentary special, which charts her life in front of and behind the camera, from her school days, where it all began, to emerging out of Lockdown, ready to perform again. With special appearances from close family and friends, go behind the scenes as Anne-Marie preps for the biggest, littlest gig of her life - performing her brand new track 'Problems', live on top of London's largest music venue, the O2.