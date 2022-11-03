Not Available

How To Be Loved

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ZRF "Kamera"

An actress travels from Warsaw to Paris and during the trip reflects on the last few years of her life. It goes back to the German occupation and her hiding of a fellow actor who has supposedly killed a collaborator. He is weak and a bit cowardly, but suffers most from not having any audience for his vanity, ego and supposed bravery. After the war he leaves her but finds out that he has been accused of cowardice. He finally commits suicide and she clears herself of a collaboration charge and eventually becomes a popular actress.

Cast

Zbigniew CybulskiWiktor Rawicz
Artur MlodnickiTomasz
Wienczyslaw GlińskiBacteriologist
Wieslaw GolasGerman Soldier
Kalina JędrusikGirl
Barbara KrafftównaFelicja

View Full Cast >

Images