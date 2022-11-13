How To Be: Mark Ronson

Not Available

Mark Ronson is the music producer who redefined popular music; from his Grammy-award-winning collaborations with Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars, to his recent work on the Oscar-winning film A Star Is Born. This documentary follows Mark’s creative process, from the studio to DJ’ing and shooting film; with exclusive insights from the man himself. This is combined with archive footage alongside new interviews with the artists and collaborators that Mark has worked with, including Q-Tip, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.