How to Be Miserable and Enjoy It

Carmen, an attractive 40 year old woman, suddenly belongs a widow. For her, the emptiness feeling is new and disorienting. Trying to rebuild her life, Carmen finds that men around her are interested in offering her more than a shoulder to mourn. The unexpected pregnancy of his daughter, putting even more pressure on Carmen. She brings her daughter back and to look after the baby together. This becomes one more element to overcome in their efforts to organize themselves.