How to Be Really Bad

The life of 14-year-old Lilith is similar to that of a normal teenager, but there is a peculiarity: she is the daughter of the devil and lives with him in hell. Because she is totally bored there and also wants to have fun and explore the world, she makes a pact with her father: she is allowed to go to earth for a week - but she has to convert a good person to evil there. If she succeeds in this challenge, she may stay on earth forever, otherwise she'll be waving a hell of a boring job in the bookkeeping of the underworld.