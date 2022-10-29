Not Available

From bionic arms and legs to artificial organs, science is beginning to catch up with SF in the race to replace body parts with man-made alternatives. How to Build a Bionic Man follows psychologist Bertolt Meyer, who has a bionic hand himself, as he meets scientists working at the cutting edge of research to find out just how far this new technology can go. Now, thanks to research on advanced prosthetic arms and legs, as well as artificial eyes, hearts and lungs - and even hybrids between computer chips and living brains - scientists can finally replace body parts and even improve on human abilities. While Bertolt's search shows just how far science has come, it also asks questions about what it means to be human and where this technology could lead in the future.