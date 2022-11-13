How to Catch a Mole

Not Available

An educational film produced by Whole Films International detailing the latest in Immigrant Mole Catching Technology. The film takes a close loot at a new virus developed by the Whole Worshiper Federation for the purpose of luring and capturing moles of every ethnicity. The newest traps, which they call 'markets', force the moles into high speed relentless competitive behavior for the purpose of obtaining 'goods' and 'services' through the exchange of 'money'. All these mechanisms force the mole out of its tunnel and into the light where it is caught and paraded around like a buffoon in what the Whole Worshipers call 'the workforce'.