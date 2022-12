Not Available

Volume II of the How to Dance Through Time series provides instructions and demonstrations of 44 fun, catchy steps. Learn about the social background and development of early 20th century ballroom dances the Castle Walk, Tango, Maxixe, and Hesitation Waltz, as well as Ragtime "animal" dances including the Fox Trot, Horse Trot, Kangaroo Hop, Duck Waddle, Squirrel, Chicken Scratch, Turkey Trot, and Grizzly Bear.