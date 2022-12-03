Not Available

How to Dance Through Time Vol. 3: The Majesty of the Renaissance Dance

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The third volume of How to Dance Through Time explores Italian Renaissance dance through the famous suite, Nido d'Amore (Nest of Love) comprising a romantic, episodic story of a couple's courtship. The suite begins with a refined introduction (The Opening), explodes with energetic jumps into a male display of bravado (The Galliard), builds to mutual ecstasy (The Saltarello), and culminates in a statement of strong individualism (The Canary). This film includes concise instructions for each step demonstrated by professional dancers in period costume, a historical background, and a final performance.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images