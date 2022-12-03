How to Dance Through Time Vol. 5: Victorian Era Couple Dances

Not Available

The Victorian Era's themes of freedom and revelry were manifest in the ballroom; dancers added new embellishments to classic dances. Volume V of the How to Dance Through Time introduces 24 versions of the Waltz, Polka, Galop (Gallop), and Mazurka. In Victorian times, the Waltz burgeoned with multiple new turning patterns; the Polka developed whimsical, hopping variations; the Galop rose to a new level of expertise; and the Mazurka blossomed into virtuosic displays of skillfulness.