Relive the splendor of days gone by with this instructional program that introduces 19th-century group dance. Graceful and elegant, these dances were staples at formal events of the period. First, a historical overview is provided for each dance. Then, professional dancers teach viewers the steps before taking to the floor for a performance with period music and costuming. Dances include the Grand March, the Lancers Quadrille and the Cotillon.