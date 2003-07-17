How to Deal

Mandy Moore stars as Halley, a young hip high school student who's convinced true love doesn't exist based on the crazy relationships around her. Her mother is divorcing her father who is dating a younger woman Halley can't stand. Her crazed sister is planning a wedding but has second thoughts and her best friend has fallen madly in love for the first time leaving Halley to feel even more alone.
|Trent Ford
|Macon Forrester
|Allison Janney
|Lydia Martin
|Alexandra Holden
|Scarlett Smith
|Dylan Baker
|Steve Beckwith
|Nina Foch
|Grandma Halley
|Mary Catherine Garrison
|Ashley Martin
