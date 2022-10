Not Available

Setlist: How to Destroy Angels, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, 4/12/13 1. “The Wake-Up” 2. “Keep It Together” 3. “Parasite” 4. “And the Sky Began to Scream” 5. “Ice Age” 6. “The Believers” 7. “How Long?” 8. “Welcome Oblivion” 9. “BBB” 10. “The Space in Between” (Sonoio Remix) 11. “Fur-Lined” 12. “The Loop Closes” 13. “A Drowning”