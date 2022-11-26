Not Available

How to Destroy Time Machines is a film for your ears. It focuses on Jeph Jerman, an Arizona-based experimental musician, his passion for sounds, and his unique perception of the world. Jeph doesn't want to get into time machines, where most people are stuck worrying about the future or dwelling on the past. When we are limited by such restrictions, we rarely enjoy the current moment. This is a story about being here and now. It's not only a movie about an extraordinary composer but also a parable for life.