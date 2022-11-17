Not Available

How To Fall Apart – A True Love Story. Jelle and Sofie are two filmmakers who share a history as a couple. They also both have their own trauma to deal with. During a research trip in Greece they are inevitably confronted with their problems. They decide to point the camera at themselves, and start filming their candid talks, their personal contemplations and their everyday lives. Documentary and lush impressionistic images are combined into a unique whole. The result is a courageous film that shows how depression can be a force of positive change in life.