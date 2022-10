Not Available

A neurotic fashion designer from New York, who discovers her fiancee working overseas in Vietnam may be having an affair with a Vietnamese supermodel. With jealousy burning and their wedding date on the horizon, she conjures up a scheme to infiltrate the high fashion world of Saigon in order to catch him in the act. But her plan backfires when she befriends the supermodels and discovers there is much more to life than living it through a series of checklists.