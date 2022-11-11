How to find the ideal?

Not Available

The main character is a young girl Masha, an employee of the bank and an incorrigible romantic. Her unlucky marriage breaks up, and the girl is trying to arrange her personal life. Masha meets three men. One is a famous TV presenter, the second is a famous musician, and the third is a scandalous politician. But ... disappointment follows disappointment. And as soon as the girl decides to start a new life, suddenly happiness comes in her life in the person of the long-awaited man whom she was looking for ...