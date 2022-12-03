How to Fix Radios

Not Available

In a decaying rural community in Southern Ontario, Evan, an isolated, narrow-minded teen starts a new job at a run down, decrepit bait shop that is being primed to be sold as land for a sub-division. Upon arriving for his first shift, Evan discovers that his supervisor is the pink haired, outspoken Ross. Through their tedious job the two slowly grow closer, and Evan happens upon Ross' rich but strenuous inner world, involving himself, his sister, and the shadowy figure of his boss' ultra macho son. As a result, Evan's worldview and biases are challenged as he navigates the cataclysmic changes happening in his small town.