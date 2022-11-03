How To Frame A Figg

Don Knotts is Hollis Figg, the dumbest bookkeeper in town. When the city fathers buy a second-hand computer to cover up their financial shenanigans, they promote Figg to look after things, knowing he'll never catch on. Their plan backfires when Figg becomes self-important and accidentally discovers their plot.
|Don Knotts
|Hollis Alexander Figg
|Elaine Joyce
|Ema Letha Kusic
|Joe Flynn
|Kermit Sanderson
|Edward Andrews
|Mayor Robert Chisholm
|Frank Welker
|Prentiss Gates
|Yvonne Craig
|Glorianna Hastings
