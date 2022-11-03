1971

How To Frame A Figg

  • Comedy
  • Family

Don Knotts is Hollis Figg, the dumbest bookkeeper in town. When the city fathers buy a second-hand computer to cover up their financial shenanigans, they promote Figg to look after things, knowing he'll never catch on. Their plan backfires when Figg becomes self-important and accidentally discovers their plot.

Cast

Don KnottsHollis Alexander Figg
Elaine JoyceEma Letha Kusic
Joe FlynnKermit Sanderson
Edward AndrewsMayor Robert Chisholm
Frank WelkerPrentiss Gates
Yvonne CraigGlorianna Hastings

