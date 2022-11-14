How to Get Girls

Not Available

Zach and Ben are two nerdy childhood best friends with a dream to go to Comic Con. When Ben is forced to move with his dad to Antarctica, the two make a vow that when Ben comes back they will finish writing their own comic book and get it into the hands of their hero, Marvel creator Stan Lee. Yet, plans change when after five years of total isolation and extreme puberty, Ben returns as the same geek now trapped inside the body of an Abercrombie model. With his new "golden ticket," Zach uses Ben to do what was once thought impossible - get girls.