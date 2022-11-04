How to Have an Accident in the Home

1956

It's a peaceful day in a local city when suddenly, duck J.J. Fate appears to lecture us on how "fate" isn't to blame for accidents, people are! He uses Donald Duck as an example. Donald is extremely accident prone. He lights his pipe in a room with a gas leak, slips on a throw rug while carrying a fish bowl, overloads electrical outlets, and continually falls down the stairs. Finally, Donald has had enough and fixes his house guaranteeing no more accidents. That's good for Donald but the rest of the accident prone city still has to learn "not to blame fate for your carelessness".