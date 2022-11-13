Not Available

How to I get to the library?

    The owner of nightclubs Oleg Barinov, on his way to work, calls in the district library to give away unnecessary books, which he has accumulated a lot at home, and education does not allow him to throw them in the trash. In the library, he meets Alla, a plain-looking, inconspicuous girl librarian who at first does not make the slightest impression on him. He is not up to Alla: Barinov has a lot of problems - one of the city gangs insists on drug trafficking in Barinov’s clubs. Barinov does not agree, the bandits threaten his partner and he goes out of business.

