How to I get to the library?

Not Available

The owner of nightclubs Oleg Barinov, on his way to work, calls in the district library to give away unnecessary books, which he has accumulated a lot at home, and education does not allow him to throw them in the trash. In the library, he meets Alla, a plain-looking, inconspicuous girl librarian who at first does not make the slightest impression on him. He is not up to Alla: Barinov has a lot of problems - one of the city gangs insists on drug trafficking in Barinov’s clubs. Barinov does not agree, the bandits threaten his partner and he goes out of business.