High school third grader Kashiwajima always has an unremarkable existence in the class. Fujita, who is in the same class as her, had such a gentle favor on Kasashima. Hosokawa who spoke to Fujita listens to the story that Kashiwajima seemed to have seen an alien when he asked about Kashiwajima from his curiosity to his friend Nakajima. When Hosokawa tells the story to Fujita, Fujita's favor turns into a true love.