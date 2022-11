Not Available

How To is a five-part series of instructional videos on how to make it in the art world. They provide a helpful breakdown of the field and steps to take to conquer it, including clear examples. How to turn being from the periphery or not being great with words into an asset? What about being queer? The videos give tips on standing out in the data flows of the internet, how to make craft cool and even on how to adopt a critical stance without making any enemies.