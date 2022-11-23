How to Kill a Human Being

Not Available

Former Conservative MP, Michael Portillo is looking over the methods of executing human beings - and tries to find a killing method without pain at all. He uses his body for all kinds of dangerous experiments (I don't believe he was anytime in danger at all). He checks up the Hanging, Gas Chamber,Lethal Injections and the Electric Chair. Eventually, he finds a total painless "humane" way to execute people and animals. But apparently the executioners aren't looking for a humane way to execute. What eventually he may have found, is a humane way to kill farm animals. I don't want any killing, not convicts nor animals.