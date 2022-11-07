How to Kill a Judge

The latest success by film-maker Giacomo Solaris is a crime thriller about a judge who gets too friendly with the Mafia and is murdered. A resentful Sicilian magistrate orders the film seized, but then he winds up dead, in a fashion just like that in Solaris's movie. Solaris realizes that corrupt political forces are pulling strings, for his friends begin to die in grisly ways. Will he learn the truth about the murder of the judge in time?
|Franco Nero
|Giacomo Solaris
|Françoise Fabian
|Antonia Traini
|Pierluigi Aprà
|Giudice De Fornari
|Giancarlo Badessi
|Onorevole Derrasi
|Ennio Balbo
|Il giudice istruttore
|Luciano Catenacci
|Avvocato Meloria
