How to Kill a Zombie

Mack and Jesse are a father and son survivalist team, in the making. Jesse just wants to do his own thing, his own way. A sudden outbreak of zombies centers on an office building, trapping the occupants. Mack and Jesse happen upon the scene, on their way to an underground bunker. Against Mack's better judgment, they stop and try to help. The situation becomes grim as the zombies breach the building, and the office workers are picked off. Mack and Jesse attempt to lead the remaining group to safety. Can they some how learn to see eye to eye, during a zombie holocaust and save humanity?