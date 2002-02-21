2002

How to Kill Your Neighbor's Dog

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 21st, 2002

Studio

Not Available

The story of Peter McGowan, a chain-smoking, impotent, insomniac playwright who lives in Los Angeles. Once very successful, he is now in the tenth year of a decade-long string of production failures. He finds himself bonding with a new neighbor's lonely young daughter who has mild cerebral palsy; and during one of his middle-of-the-night strolls, he encounters his oddball doppelgänger.

Cast

Kenneth BranaghPeter McGowan
Robin WrightMelanie McGowan
Suzi HofrichterAmy Walsh
Lynn RedgraveEdna
Jared HarrisFalse Peter
Peter RiegertLarry

Images