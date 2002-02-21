How to Kill Your Neighbor's Dog

The story of Peter McGowan, a chain-smoking, impotent, insomniac playwright who lives in Los Angeles. Once very successful, he is now in the tenth year of a decade-long string of production failures. He finds himself bonding with a new neighbor's lonely young daughter who has mild cerebral palsy; and during one of his middle-of-the-night strolls, he encounters his oddball doppelgänger.
|Kenneth Branagh
|Peter McGowan
|Robin Wright
|Melanie McGowan
|Suzi Hofrichter
|Amy Walsh
|Lynn Redgrave
|Edna
|Jared Harris
|False Peter
|Peter Riegert
|Larry
