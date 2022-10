Not Available

How to Operate Your Brain, is a 29 minute, guided, electronic (spoken/musical) meditation. In it, Dr. Leary tries to impart to the listener essential aspects of his visionary LSD experiences. While it may have been intended for use with drugs to provide some of the positive "set" and "setting" that he saw as essential for a good "trip", it stands alone as a profound, guided meditation. In it, you will hear some of the central, sacred principles of Yoism.