2016

How to Plan an Orgy in a Small Town is about a group of friends who live in the picturesque town of Beaver’s Ridge—the epitome of wholesomeness and strong family values. Their orderly life is interrupted by the homecoming of Cassie Cranston (Jewel Staite), whom they slut-shamed into leaving town when she was a teenager. Now a big-city sex writer, Cassie returns home to face an unwelcome reception by her former friends, and finds an opportunity to seek revenge by writing a book about them when they ask her if she’ll help them plan an orgy.