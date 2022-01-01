‘How to riot’ tips and tactics

Not Available

On the evening of November 16, 2019, they were accidentally trapped in a black wave of demonstrators around central Paris. In Korea in 2020, they rewrote the memory and rearranged the movements and sounds to organize other forms of protest. People begin to gather, and smoke rises. Sometimes it is necessary to sense the subjects of “the process of being someone else” rather than just us who are united. To recall beings, such as shadows and echoes, who were endowed with individuality even in the waves of the masses. The attempt itself was intended to be made into a video form again.