Chae-young, invited to a housewarming party, meets Jung-yoon, who broke up a year ago. Jeong Yun's lover joins the housewarming party in an awkward atmosphere even though she pretends to be calm. Two people's eyes are fast in the midst of a fierce tussle, and there's a subtle atmosphere in the house... Will it ever end up as a fun housewarming party?