“How to Serve the Latin Mass” provides thorough instructions and examples for serving the low Mass of the Extraordinary Use of the Latin Rite. “How to Serve the Latin Mass” was filmed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the beautiful Holy Family Cathedral. The diocese of Tulsa has been honored for many years to have the Fraternity of St. Peter, a fraternity of priests instituted by Pope John Paul II, ordained to celebrate the Tridentine Latin Mass.