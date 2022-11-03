How to Sleep

Not Available

After a short of history of man's eternal quest for sleep (from the stone ages to modern times) as well as a demonstration of what puts man to sleep and how man sleeps (like the dog, the ostrich, etc.), we see Goofy's attempts to sleep despite insomnia. He tries opening a window, using an electric blanket, drinking hot milk, counting sheep. Nothing works. He consults a scientist who studies Goofy's sleeping habits and finally finds a cure for Goofy's insomnia...by taking a mallet and crowning him on the head. It works!