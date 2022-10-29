How to Stop a Wedding

Not Available

A drama shot in 5 hours and 17 minutes, exactly the time it takes to travel by rail from Malmö to Stockholm. It's mid-winter. On a train a man and a woman end up in the same compartment. They have a typical conversation between strangers until they discover they are going to the same wedding. It's unimportant whether they got an invitation or are going uninvited. The important thing is that both have plenty of reasons to stop the wedding… It soon turns out that they share not only the same goal but also painful memories and romantic disappointments. This brings them closer together.