How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

J. Pierpont Finch, a young but bright window-cleaner buys a book - "How To Succeed In Business" and following its advice joins the multi-national but poorly-connected "World-Wide Wicket Company". Starting from the mail-room he rises to Vice-President in Charge Of Advertising using sneaky and dubious ways so that the person above him gets either fired or moved to another section of the company...
|Robert Morse
|J. Pierpont Finch
|Michele Lee
|Rosemary Pilkington
|Rudy Vallée
|Jasper B. Biggley
|Maureen Arthur
|Hedy LaRue
|Sammy Smith
|Twimble / Wally Womper
|Scooter Teague
|Bud Frump
View Full Cast >