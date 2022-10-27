1967

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 8th, 1967

Studio

The Mirisch Company

J. Pierpont Finch, a young but bright window-cleaner buys a book - "How To Succeed In Business" and following its advice joins the multi-national but poorly-connected "World-Wide Wicket Company". Starting from the mail-room he rises to Vice-President in Charge Of Advertising using sneaky and dubious ways so that the person above him gets either fired or moved to another section of the company...

Cast

Robert MorseJ. Pierpont Finch
Michele LeeRosemary Pilkington
Rudy ValléeJasper B. Biggley
Maureen ArthurHedy LaRue
Sammy SmithTwimble / Wally Womper
Scooter TeagueBud Frump

