How to Swim and not to Drown

Arnold has been participating in a competition for unusual swimming equipment for twenty-three years and builds incredible boats and rafts every year. As always, the whole family supports him. Bozen's wife and two adult daughters Dagna and Marika help him build a new ship. However, from the very beginning, the design work is not going according to plan… In addition, Arnold decides to end his career and participate in the competition for the last time. He hopes that his family can get on the podium and win for the last time.