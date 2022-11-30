How to Talk to Mom

Not Available

Sometimes it is necessary to go to the other side of the world to open the topic of intimacy. Sometimes it is necessary not to shoot a single frame to make a film. Sometimes there is an attempt to create closeness by increasing the distance and sometimes the impossibility to do so tries to camouflage itself with an adventure story. Sometimes I think I speak Chinese. In this travel essay written at the height of the epidemic and just after the earthquake, I asked myself a question and intended to find an answer. Now I realize that I don’t know the answer or that it may not exist at all. Now I understand, maybe we are more similar than I think.