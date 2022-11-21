How to Trap a Woodpecker

Not Available

George the woodsman's wife, fed up with life in the wilderness, shows him an ad for a fancy but expensive hat. She then kicks him out of his log cabin and sends him on a quest to trap Woody and obtain his feathers to make such a hat. However, all of George's attempts to trap Woody backfire on him. Woody then offers to sacrifice his feathers if George would stop trying to capture him. George accepts the offer, and Woody gives him a big present and tells him the coveted hat is in it. George then goes home and puts the "hat" (which is really a SKUNK!) on his wife's head. When she looks in the mirror and notices the truth, she screams and the skunk sprays her! George's wife is now thoroughly exasperated and promises to get even with him when she finishes her ensuing bath.